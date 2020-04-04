Mother, Two Minor Children Drown in Water Tank in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner, Apr 3 (PTI) A woman and her two minor children drowned in a water tank in this district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

The incident was reported from the Poogal area.

Saroj (25) was working in a farm and her three-year-old son Pawan and 11-month-old daughter Rishu were playing nearby.

Both the kids accidentally fell into a water tank, prompting Saroj to jump into it in a bid to rescue them, but all of them drowned, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they added.

