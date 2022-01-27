Actor Mouni Roy is now officially married to Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar. After tying the knot with Suraj in Goa on Thursday, Mouni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for her husband. "I found him at last..Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends , We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni," she wrote. Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Marriage: Actress Shares Wedding Pictures And Says ‘I Found Him At Last’.

Alongside the note, Mouni posted a few pictures from the wedding ceremony.Mouni wore a white and red silk saree for the ceremony, while Suraj wore a golden kurta. Their wedding was conducted as per South Indian rituals.Suraj, too, shared the photos on his Instagram account and expressed his happiness on getting hitched to his best friend. Mouni Roy Ties Knot With Suraj Nambiar in Malayali Rituals at Goa (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

"27.01.2022-- married my bestfriend and the love of my life. Feel the luckiest man alive," he captioned the post. Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani attended Mouni and Suraj's wedding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)