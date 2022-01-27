Mouni Roy has shared her beautiful wedding pictures on Instagram. She is looking gorgeous and is all smiles in these photographs. The actress tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa today. While sharing pictures of the beautiful moments from the wedding ceremony, she captioned her post as, “I found him at last Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings.”

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Wedding Pics

