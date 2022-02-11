Actor Mouni Roy is giving major fashion goals while vacationing with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir. On Thursday, she unleashed her inner fashionista by wearing a black monokini against the scenic backdrop of snow. Mouni Roy's Honeymoon Pics Get Sexier As Hot Bengali Actress Dons Sultry Black Monokini With a View of Snow-Covered Gulmarg!

"If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard," Mouni captioned the post. Mouni's hot avatar has left netizens in awe of her beauty. "Hot. Hot," a social media user commented. Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Honeymoon in the Snowy Locales of Kashmir (View Pics).

"Beauty in black," another one wrote. For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.

