Bengali actress Mouni Roy is having the time of her life with her love, husband Suraj Nambiar, in Gulmarg. The newlyweds are in the picturesque town in Jammu and Kashmir for their honeymoon, and Mouni has been pretty generous with sharing lovely pictures from the place. However, in her latest Instagram post, the 36-year-old goes bolder and kinkier, sharing an array of sultry snaps in a black monokini. What makes this set of scorching photos special is the stunning view of snow-covered Gulmarg in the background!

Mouni Roy’s Honeymoon Pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

