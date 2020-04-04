MP: 2 Senior Health Dept Officials Test Positive for COVID-19

Bhopal, Apr 4 (PTI) Two top women health officials including an IAS officer tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Both were posted in Bhopal, said a health official.

On Thursday, another IAS officer associated with the health department had tested positive for COVID-19.

So far 17 persons have tested positive for the infection in Bhopal.

