MP: 66 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus positive cases stands at 66 in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 44 have been reported in Indore.Five people have died due to COVID-19 till now in the State.The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.Of this little less than 1,400 cases, there are 1,238 active cases and 124 cured. The total figure also includes 35 fatalities. (ANI)

