MP: Former Dacoit Mohar Singh Dies at 92

Bhind (MP), May 5 (PTI) Former dreaded dacoit Mohar Singh died following prolonged illness in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday, family sources said.

Mohar was 92 and is survived by his two sons and a daughter, his nephew Indrabhan Singh said.

In 1960s, the former bandit was one of the most feared names in Chambal, a region known for other famed dacoits like Malkhan Singh and Paan Singh Tomar.

Mohar died at around 9 am on Tuesday after a long illness in Mahagaon and his last rites will be performed in the evening, Indrabhan Singh said.

According to sources, Mohar killed a man over a property dispute in 1955 and turned to dacoity.

He once carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, and surrendered before noted socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan in 1972.

Mohar served eight years in prison and was elected unopposed in a local body election in 1995, they said.

The former dacoit had 315 cases against him, of which 85 were murder cases, Bhind superintendent of police Nagendra Singh said.

