Mumbai Cricket Association Suspends All Activities Until March 31

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association has suspended all its cricket activities and tournaments till March 31 due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of coronavirus.The decision comes after the State government's advisory about COVID 19.On March 13, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that all malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.The tournaments affected after MCA's decision are Young Comrade Shield 2020, Bombay Junior Shield, Summer Vacation Shield 2020 and Kale Cup T20.Earlier on Friday, The Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to postpone the IPL to April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.So far, India has recorded 82 positive cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

