Mumbai: Popular Singer''s Manager Kills Self in Andheri

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) The manager of popular singer Mika Singh allegedly committed suicide in Andheri in Mumbai after consuming sleeping pills, police said on Friday.

Saumya Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the singer in Andheri's Four Bungalows area and her body was handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab, said Senior Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station.

"The incident happened on February 2. We have not found any foul play in the case and have registered an accidental death report," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)