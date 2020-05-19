Mumbai: Residents Oppose Quarantine Centre in Their Area

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Residents of some housing societies in suburban Ghatkopar here on Monday came out on a road demanding that the quarantine centre for coronavirus cases be shifted from Cama Lane locality, police said.

The 150-bed facility was set up in a building located in front of residential buildings.

Many residents came out on streets outside their buildings in evening for their demand.

"Members of some four to five residential societies opposed the facility at a time when people should help each other," said local ML Parag Shah of the BJP.

