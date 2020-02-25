My Job is to Look at the Opponent and Find Weaknesses: Lampard Ahead of Clash Against Bayern Munich

Chelsea [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his job is to find the weaknesses of the opponent while adding that his team has to be at their best when they face Bayern Munich."My job is to look at the opponent and see if we can find weaknesses there. I understand if people call us the underdog because the Bayern team is so strong and they have so much experience, but the underdog is there to change things around," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying."We all love an underdog story and they are some of the best stories in sport. I am focused on what it is going to take to win these two matches [against Bayern]. A big part of my job tomorrow is to explain to the players that over two legs we need to be at our maximum," he added.Chelsea are high on confidence as they are heading into the match after beating Tottenham in the Premier League 2-1 on February 22."The performance versus Tottenham was first class off the ball, the team is feeling strong and feeling focused but we have to deliver," he said.Chelsea will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on February 26. (ANI)

