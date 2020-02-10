Nagaland Assembly Passes Two Bills by Voice Vote

Kohima, Feb 10 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly (NLA) on Monday passed two bills by voice vote.

The Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019 and The Nagaland Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 were passed by voice vote.

The GST Amendment Bill will make the Nagaland GST Act 2017 more comprehensive and trade-friendly, said Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the statement of objects and reasons while moving the bill for passing.

The tax amendment bill was necessitated following the incorporation of Central GST (Amendment) Act 2019 and request of the Central government to make corresponding amendment in the respective GST Acts of the State effective from January 1, 2020.

Minister for Agriculture G Kaito Aye, who moved the Nagaland Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill said that the object is for a full democratization of market committee by providing geographically restriction-free trade transaction of agricultural produce including livestock across the State/Union Territory and country.

It aims to give freedom to the transparency in trade operations and price settlement and space and also to enhance adoption of electronic and other innovative form of technology while also aiming to promote agricultural exports, encourage investments in development of markets and market infrastructures in the state.

It would also expedite to put in place facilitative regulation, professional management and conducive policy framework in the light of the Government of Indias vision to double farmers income by 2022, maintained the statement of object and reasons signed by the minister.

