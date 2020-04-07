Naidu Spreading False Propaganda Against Andhra Govt Regarding Handling of Coronavirus Crisis: Venktaramaiah

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Transport and I&PR minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) hit out at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu of spreading false propaganda that the state government is not doing enough for containing the spread of coronavirus.Addressing media here, Venkataramaiah said, "Andhra Pradesh is much ahead than other states in containing coronavirus. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy took good precautions. The state announced a complete lockdown even before the central govt did. Yet, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is trying for political mileage even in such worst conditions. On the name of giving advise to fight on corona, he is indulging in the blame game." "The state govt has imposed lockdown of the state, with relaxation from 6 am to 10 am only. The state govt has arranged 100 bedded quarantine centers in all assembly constituencies. Our volunteer system has surveyed the entire state, tracked more than 20,000 foreign returnees. They are home quarantined. Naidu is spreading false news about corona in the state, and accusing that our YSRCP govt is doing nothing," he said adding that the TDP chief Naidu is doing false propaganda that corona is spread like a wildfire but the state govt is doing nothing."He is speaking an outright white lie. Corona is not so much huge in Andhra Pradesh than other states. If any TDP leader or worker is effected, give us information; we will provide treatment to them. Despite that; medical, sanitation, police, revenue and other departments are working round the clock. Collectors to sanitation workers, everybody is working for society even by taking risk of their lives. Even journalists are working as their social responsibility. But Naidu says that no tests are being done. He is habituated to speak lies. He is continuing the same," the Andhra Pradesh Minister said. He added that tests will be conducted to those having symptoms. "All foreign returnees having symptoms are tested. Delhi returnees are being tested. But not all 5 crore people will be tested. I don't know how he (Naidu) had ruled the state," the Minister said.Venkataramaiah said, "Naidu has accused that the state govt gave the money of Rs 1000 for poor families, and that money is the funds from central govt. The central govt has not yet fully deposited money. Money is not at all deposited in more than half of the Jan Dhan accounts yet.""But we have already paid cash of Rs 1000 to the poor. Within one or two days, cash of Rs 1000 distribution to almost 1.3 crores families will be completed. Wherefrom we paid. It is not central govt funds," Venkataramaiah said. (ANI)

