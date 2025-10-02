Mumbai, October 2: The Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, celebrated Navratri at Radiance Dandiya with the renowned singer Falguni Pathak at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. From offering prayers to joining in the joy of garba, it was truly a night of festivity and devotion at the Jio World Convention Centre. Nita Ambani addressed the crowd and said, "..When I was a young girl, I used to dance all nine nights of Navratri. It brings back so many beautiful, youthful memories. I have known Falguni (Pathak) for 25 years...."

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan’s ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ From ‘Raees’ Sets the Perfect Mood for Your Garba Playlist! (Watch Video).

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri -- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra’s ‘Kamariya‘ From ’Mitron’ Is the Perfect Beat for Your Garba Nights! (Watch Video).

Nita Ambani Performs Dandiya with Singer Falguni Pathak

Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur.

