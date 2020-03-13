NBA Coronavirus Shutdown Likely to Be 'at Least 30 Days' - Silver

Los Angeles, Mar 13 (AFP) NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday the league shut-down because of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last "at least 30 days".

That would see the league shuttered through what would have been about the last month of its regular season.

"What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days," Silver said on TNT's "Inside The NBA" program.

The NBA suspended play on Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. (AFP)

