NCPCR Asks for Explanation from MP Board for Mention of 'Azad Kashmir' in Class 10 Exam

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an explanation from Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), on the mention of "Azad Kashmir" in a question paper of the Class 10 Social Science exam. "In question No.26 children have been asked to indicate "Azad Kashmir" on the map of India. Such kinds of questions are potentially misleading which can negatively influence the minds of children since "Azad Kashmir" is not a constitutionally approved phrase/tent," the NCPCR secretary Priyank Kanoongo said in a letter to MPBSE on Saturday."Prima facie this seems to be a criminal offence. You are requested to urgently investigate this matter. The Commission may also be informed of the action taken against the person responsible in this matter," the letter said.NCPCR has sought a reply within seven days and asked the Board if the said phrase is part of the syllabus being taught to children in schools."You are requested to inform the Commission if this kind of tern/phrase is part of the curriculum and syllabus taught to children in schools? If y., then please share a copy of the same with the Commission. If no, how has this term/phrase "Azad Kashmir come into the question paper of the 10 Standard Board examination?" the letter read.This comes after the NCPCR came to know through the social media that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) called Azad Kashmir got a mention in a question in the state board."The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken a suo-moto cognizance u/s 13 (I) (j) of the CPCR Act, 2005 regarding the aforesaid matter received through social media viz. patrika e-newspaper and twitter," the letter further read.Furthermore, the Commission asked for action against the person responsible for the inclusion of the 'Azad Kashmir' phrase in the question, calling it a criminal offence."Prima facie this seems to be a criminal offence. You are requested to urgently investigate this matter. The Commission may also be informed of the action taken against the person responsible in this matter," the further letter read. (ANI)

