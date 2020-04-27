NCR-LOCKDOWN-NOIDA  14 Arrested, 156 Vehicles Penalised for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police

Noida (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Fourteen people were arrested and challans issued to 156 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly defying curbs during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said.

So far 46 coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Six FIRs were registered on Monday for lockdown violations and 14 people arrested. A total of 471 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 156 of them, while three others were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

So far 1,042 FIRs have been registered and 3,476 offenders arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar over lockdown violations since March 23, while challans have been issued to 14,937 vehicles and another 866 vehicles have been impounded, according to a police data.

The district administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions, will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

As of Monday, 129 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 71 of these patients have recovered, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)