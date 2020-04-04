NCW to Issue Urgent Advisory on Stranded Women Migrants

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) will be issuing an urgent advisory on women migrant workers stranded in states due to the COVID-19 lockdown, a member of the panel said.

The commission has called for suggestions from people on problems being faced by the stranded migrant women.

The NCW is working on the advisory to be sent to the Indian government on the issue, the member said.

India has been under a three-week lockdown since March 25 with its 1.3 billion people instructed to stay at home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 56 lives and infected over 2,600 people in the country.

Soon after the announcement of the lockdown, thousands of migrant workers, including women, walked back to their homes, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way.

