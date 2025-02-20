New Delhi, February 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the national capital on Thursday to attend the meeting of Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)- ruled states. The meeting follows the swearing-in ceremony earlier in the day of newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among the first to arrive at the Imperial Hotel, the venue for the meeting. BJP National President JP Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also reached the location.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Taking to X, PM Modi highlighted her journey from grassroots politics to the top post and expressed confidence in her leadership. " Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure. @gupta_rekha," PM Modi posted on X. Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As Delhi’s 4th Woman Chief Minister; 6 Other Ministers Sworn-In (Watch Video).

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of Delhi. On the advice of the Chief Minister, six other ministers were also sworn in. The ceremony was held at the Ramlila Ground in the national capital. The six other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who were also appointed as ministers are; Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Singh. Rekha Gupta Sworn In As Delhi CM: First-Time MLA Takes Oath As Fourth Woman Chief Minister of Delhi As BJP Forms Government After 27 Years (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Arrives for NDA CMs' Meeting in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Modi departs from the venue after the conclusion of the meeting of NDA CMs and Deputy CMs pic.twitter.com/jtP6TmQWZB — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present on the occasion, along with CM and deputy CMs of other states. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders were also present at the spot.

