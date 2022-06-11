The 'Nach Punjaabban' fever seems to have gripped the film industry! The song from the much-awaited film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been creating a lot of buzz on Instagram lately with many actors posting videos of them dancing to the tunes of it. The newest to join the bandwagon is Neetu Kapoor, who grooved to the song with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, ace designer Manish Malhotra and designer Surily. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song Rangi Sari: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Is Electrifying in This Vibrant Number (Watch Video).

In the video, all four were seen doing the hook step of the hit song. Giving a dynamic performance, Neetu and Manish took the lead in front while Ridhima kept grooving to the tunes of the song from behind. Captioning the video, the ace fashion designer wrote, "Karan this one's for You. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban... " Karan Johar instantly dropped a comment. He wrote "Fab" accompanied by heart and clap emojis.

Meanwhile, the lead actor in the film Varun Dhawan had a career-related suggestion for Manish. Varun took to the comments section of the video and wrote, "U shd have become a hero". Kiara shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "coolesttt (heart and hug emoji)" Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theatres on June 24. The film that has already created mass hysteria around it, has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song The Punjaabban: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor Groove to This Peppy Wedding Anthem (Watch Video).

Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)