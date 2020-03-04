Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli to Undergo Kidney Transplant Today

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 4 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will undergo his second kidney transplant on Wednesday at the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital.The medical procedure at the hospital will be initiate at 9 a.m. (local time) while the surgery is expected to continue for five hours or more depending on the condition."We have started giving him the medicines which are required before undergoing the transplant. Various tests have also been carried out in the supervision of specialised doctors. Dialysis has also been performed ahead of it the surgery," the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.The Nepal Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital in Kathmandu on Monday evening.Oli underwent his first kidney transplant in 2007 at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India. (ANI)

