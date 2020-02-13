NIA Court Sentences 6 Years Imprisonment to Bangladeshi Man

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): NIA Special Court, Kolkata on Wednesday pronounced judgment in the Samsherganj fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case and awarded six years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 to a Bangladeshi man, named Mijan.Mijan SK, a resident of Bhawanipur, Chapai Nawabganj district, Bangladesh, was convicted under Sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 14 of Foreigners Act, read a statement.On August 28, 2018, West Bengal Police of Shamsherganj police station seized FICN of face value Rs 8,03,000, in the denomination of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 from the possession of Rahim and Mijan, near Pilki Mor in Murshidabad district, West Bengal and arrested both the accused.Later, NIA took over the case and re-registered the same on September 25, 2018. After completion of the investigation, NIA filed chargesheet against the two accused, who are Bangladeshi nationals, the statement added.Mijan had pleaded guilty to the charges against him. The NIA Court, Kolkata accepted the petition of the accused and pronounced him guilty.During the investigation, it was found that the accused along with his associates in Bangladesh hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India. Investigation revealed that FICN was smuggled from Bangladesh via Indo-Bangladesh Border and was to be circulated in other parts of the country.The trial against another accused person is going on. (ANI)

