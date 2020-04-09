Nine-member Cell in Bengal to Collate COVID-19 Stats, Detect Patterns and Identify Clusters

Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday formed a nine-member data analysis cell, which will collect and collate COVID-19 stats from across the state, and examine them to detect patterns and identify hotspots, a health department official said.

According to an order issued by the department on Thursday, the cell will gather real-time information from all districts and use data analytics tools to make predictions on possible clusters in the state.

The members would also provide policy inputs to the state government from time to time.

The West Bengal government has so far earmarked eight coronavirus hotspots in the state.

The cell will determine the vulnerable zones of Covid-19 infection, if any, and advise whether random testing should be carried out in those areas, the official added.

So far, 104 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in West Bengal. Of them five have died, and 19 recovered from the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)