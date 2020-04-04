Nine New Coronavirus Cases Found in Pune District

Pune, Apr 4 (PTI) Nine new coronavirus patients were detected in the Pune district on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 83, a health official said.

Eight cases were found in Pune city while one was reported in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer.

"The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 83," he said.

