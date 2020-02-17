Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court to Hear Plea Seeking Fresh Death Warrants Against Convicts

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Patiala House Court will on Monday hear a plea seeking the issuance of a new death warrant against the four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case (Nirbhaya case).A Delhi court had adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of death warrant as a petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma is pending before the Supreme Court.The Patiala House Court had observed that Article 21 of the Constitution protects the life and liberty of the convicts till the last breath of life.The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. She died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

