No New COVID-19 Deaths in West Bengal in 24 Hours: Official

Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) West Bengal did not report any COVID-19 fatality on Friday, even as four persons tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases in the state to 57, a senior official of the health department said.

The state's ministry of health and family welfare, however, in a release in the evening said 63 people in the state were infected by novel coronavirus, including three deaths and three recovered patients.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that till Friday, there were 38 active COVID-19 cases and the number of fatalities remained at three.

There are four positive cases reported, taking the total number of active cases to 38... the good news is that today nine persons will be discharged from hospital... I am happy that all the patients in (Beliaghata) ID are getting better. I pray for their quick recovery, Banerjee said.

She said 54,965 people returned to the state from abroad and 52,029 were placed under home quarantine, while 2,936 people have been released.

Banerjee also said that the MR Bangur Hospital will be used as a specialised facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)