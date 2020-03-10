No Positive Coronavirus Case in State: Telangana Health Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister, Etela Rajender on Tuesday stated that there was no case of Coronavirus in the state and asked people to remain calm.Speaking about the coronavirus situation in the state, Etala said: "Till now there is no positive coronavirus case in Telangana. Luckily the reports are negative for the person who came from Dubai. All necessary measures and special digital thermal screening for all passengers are being done at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)"."There is no need to panic. Today we have done the second test of the suspected patients and the reports will be out tomorrow. As we have to discharge him after 14 days we have kept him in isolation and will be discharged after 4 days," he added.Speaking upon the preparedness of the state government, he said: "We guided the airport authorities to take the complete details of the people who are coming back to India from abroad also who went for studies and working in abroad. We are scanning them appropriately with the thermal scanner. 200 staff members, 2 doctors, and 2 nurses are working near all the air bridges round the clock.""We scanned 41,102 members as of now at the airport out of which 271 were doubtful but they turned out to be negative. International travellers cannot escape from the screening," he added.Lauding the efforts of the central government and different state governments, Etala said: "The central minister assured today that they are conducting screening tests at all the domestic airports. The Kerala government has arranged for isolation in all the districts. We arranged in Hyderabad. At present we have the intensive care units arranged for swine flu and arranged in such a way that we can use them if necessary."The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 50, and of these, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) on Tuesday.He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)