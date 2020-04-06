No Positive COVID-19 Case in Noida in Last 48 Hours: CMO

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): No new confirmed COVID-19 case has surfaced in the last 48 hours in Gautam Buddha Nagar, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr AK Chaturvedi on Monday.He further said that till now the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the district is 58, out of which 50 are active cases.According to the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.There are 4067 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

