Mumbai: No Relaxation for Ramzan 2020 During COVID-19 Lockdown, Say Police

Mumbai, April 24: The Mumbai Police made it clear on Friday evening that there is no relaxation in lockdown rules for Ramazan, the Muslim holy month, amid coronavirus pandemic.

The statement came after a video showing an announcement being made from a police vehicle about shops and other establishments allowed to remain open from 3.30 am to 12 pm for Ramazan began to circulate on social media. Ramzan 2020: Perform Namaz at Homes, Avoid Iftar Parties During Coronavirus Lockdown, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Urges Muslims.

No such relaxation in rules has been made, the police said.

