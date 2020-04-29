No Restriction on Withdrawal of GPF Advances by Haryana Govt Employees: Khattar

Chandigarh [India], April 29 (ANI): Despite fiscal crunch due to COVID-19 lockdown, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stated that there will be no restriction whatsoever on the withdrawal of GPF advances by the state government employees for unavoidable expenditure like marriages.Khattar was presiding over a meeting with the leaders of various employees union namely Haryana Sarva Karmachari Mahasangh, Haryana Sarva Karmachari Sangh, Haryana Rajya Karamchari Sangh and Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh through video conferencing here on Tuesday, read a statement.The Chief Minister said that the state government employees will continue to get the benefit of 17 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA). He also clarified that final results for the recruitment on 12,316 posts, for which written examinations have already been conducted, will be declared immediately after the completion of the lockdown period.In the last over five year's tenure of present state government, Khattar said that 68,560 posts have been filled by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and about 5,000 by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)."Contrary to this, during the last 10 years' tenure of the previous government in the state, only about 80,000 posts were filled up by HSSC and about 8,000 by HPSC," he added.Khattar said that the present state government has adopted a fair and transparent recruitment policy in the state under which jobs are being given to the youth on the basis of merit, as per the statement.In the meeting, Khattar also expressed his gratitude to the Nursing Welfare Association Haryana for their decision to forgo the doubling of salaries of the regular employees and to contribute one day's pay to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund.He said that in a letter, the association has conveyed that the Chief Minister had announced to double the monthly salary nursing staff. However, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, they have decided to forgo the hike as the government needs funds to help fight the disease, the statement said.Apart from this, regular nursing staff has also expressed their willingness to contribute one day's pay to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund.The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to all the health organisations, employees of Health Department, police personnel and sanitation workers who are continuously working in this hour of crisis, the statement said.Khattar said that out of the 2.80 lakh government employees, two lakh employees have expressed their willingness to contribute to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund.The Chief Minister also made an appeal to the remaining employees to come forward and contribute to the fund. He said that the option of contributing to the fund will be available to employees for next month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)