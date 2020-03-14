Noida Factory Producing Fake Hand Sanitisers and Masks Busted

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Noida Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) with a team from the health department on Saturday busted a fake sanitiser and mask factory."I had received a tip-off regarding a factory in Noida Sector 63 wherein fake hand sanitisers and face masks were being produced," said SDM Rajiv Rai.He also said that several people have been held during the operation.More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)