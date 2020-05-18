Non-Goans Aren't Bringing COVID-19 Infection to State: CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday ruled out that non-Goans were using the train service to enter the State and bringing the coronavirus infection to Goa."Almost 90 per cent of the people who arrived in the State through Rajdhani Express train from Delhi were Goans," Chief Minister Sawant told reporters.He said that 35 COVID-19 cases were reported in the State today, of which 31 were Goans while four were not of Goan origin. Out of them, only two were symptomatic.A total of 450 people, who have come here by the train, were put under institutional quarantine and 150 are still there, while the rest have been sent to their homes after they tested negative, he said.He said that 35 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the State on Monday. With these new cases, the total number of corona patients in the State now stands at 41.According to the Chief Minister, out of total COVID-19 positive patients, 33 have come from Maharashtra and two from Karnataka. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are admitted to the specially designated hospital. Seven people recovered today."On our request, two Rajdhani Express trains to Goa have been cancelled by the Railway Ministry. Only Nizamuddin Express train will continue to ply. The passengers arriving in Goa will have to furnish their proof of residence," he said.He said that 414 passengers from Italy will arrive in Goa on Saturday. "Their throat swab test will be done upon their arrival. If any passenger tests positive, he will be shifted to a COVID-19 hospital," he said.Chief Minister Sawant said that Lockdown 4.0 will have the guidelines which were followed during Lockdown 3.0 and all economic activities in the State will continue. (ANI)

