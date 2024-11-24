Bhubaneswar, November 24: The Odisha Police arrested 80 people from Janka area of Nuapada district for their alleged involvement in gambling, officials said on Sunday. Around Rs 29 lakh cash have also been seized from them during raids conducted at an isolated building late on Saturday, they said. Gwalior Shocker: Frustrated Over Son’s Gambling and Drug Addiction, Man Hires Hitman to Kill Him in MP; Arrested.

“The gambling den was operating in the area for a long time and a large number of people, including local businessmen, indulged in gambling,” a police statement said. Police personnel also recovered “gambling paraphernalia” from the spot. A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway, the statement added.

