Odisha Govt Makes Minor Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Odisha government on Wednesday made a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre in which three senior officers have been posted in other departments.Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Nikunj Dhal, has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Department of Energy.Santosh Kumar Sarangi, who is currently OSD to Government, GA and PG Department, has been appointed Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department.Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Department of Energy, has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Government Revenue and Disaster Management Department. (ANI)

