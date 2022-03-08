Actor Katie Aselton will be starring opposite Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the comedy film "Old Dads". According to Deadline, the film marks Burr's feature directorial debut. He has also penned the script along with Ben Tishler. Bill Burr Voices Opinion Against Cancel Culture and How It Doesn’t Affect His Comedy Material.

The story enters on a middle-aged father, Jack (Burr), and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine), who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood. Nine Perfect Strangers: Bobby Cannavale Boards Nicole Kidman's Multi-Starrer Limited Series.

Aselton, who was recently seen in AppleTV Plus' "The Morning Show", will play the role of Jack's wife in "Old Dads". Miramax and Burr's banner All Things Comedy are producing the film. The project is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.

