Om Birla Attends Last Rites of 24 People Killed in Bus Accident in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota, Om Birla on Wednesday participated in the last rites of the 24 people who died after a bus fell into a river near a village on Kota Lalsot Mega Highway in Bundi.Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths.Five injured were referred to Kota Hospital for treatment.The Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased. (ANI)

