Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): One person was killed and two people injured following a landslide at Seri in Ramban area on Saturday. According to visuals, several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Ramban. (ANI)

