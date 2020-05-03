One Dies of COVID-19 in TN; 266 Fresh Cases Reported

Chennai, May 3 (PTI) A 44-year-old man died of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the toll in the state to 30 as the number of positive cases crossed the 3,000 mark with 266 more getting infected by the virus on Sunday. The man from Coimbatore became the latest victim to the contagion, a bulletin from the health department said.

The state capital continued to contribute the major chunk of COVID-19 cases at 203, the bulletin said.

As many as 266 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state, taking the aggregate to 3,023, it said.

