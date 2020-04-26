One More Tests for Coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 26 (PTI) One more family member of a Delhi-returned man, who died due to some ailment around two weeks ago in UP's Muzaffarnagar, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, an official said.

The deceased, an RO supplier in Delhi, had come to his native place in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli on April 13, Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said, adding that he was suffering from some ailment due to which he died the next day.

The man was buried without any medical examination.

Later, samples of four of his family members were taken, two of which have tested positive for coronavirus, Singh said.

While one of them was found infected with the virus on Sunday, the other tested positive for it a day before, he added.

Both have been shifted to a Muzaffarnagar medical college for treatment.

The Health Department has taken samples of 28 people who participated in the man's burial.

Meanwhile, the district authorities said three members of the Tablighi Jamaat have recovered from the infection.

They have been shifted to a quarantine facility from a hospital designated for the treatment of coronavirus cases.

