One More Tests Positive for COVID-19 from Ranchi's Hindpiri, Jharkhand Count Reaches 28

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): One new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the State's count to 28, including two deaths. "One more positive case from the Hindpiri area of Ranchi. Now, total COVID-19 cases in the State stand at 28 including two deaths," Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.Earlier in the day, two persons who tested positive included one from Ranchi's Hindpiri area and another from Simdega. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 11,933 including 10,197 active cases, 1344 cured/discharged and 392 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)