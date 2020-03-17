Only Athletes Part of National Camps to Participate in First Indian Grand Prix: AFI

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the postponements of various sporting events, the Athletics Federation of India on Tuesday said that the Indian Grand Prix-1 which was to be held on March 20 will now take place for the athletes who are part of National Coaching Camps."In view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we regret to inform you that the Indian Grand Prix-1 to be held at SAI NS-NIS Patiala on 20th March 2020 will now be conducted only for the athletes who are part of National Coaching Camps," the AFI said in an official release.On March 16, the AFI had said that the first two legs of the Indian Grand Prix series will be held without any fans and all the athletes will be provided accreditation cards which they have to wear all the time while moving inside the campus."However, in order to provide you a fair chance to compete in Athletics competitions, AFI will introduce new competitions once prevailing conditions improve and restrictions are lifted," the AFI further stated.The events in the first competition (only for campers) are: Men- 200m, 800m, 400m (H), Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw.Women: 100m, 200m, 800m, Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw.Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that any gathering -- religious, family, social, political or cultural -- of over 50 people would not be allowed in the national capital till March-end.According to the Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 126 in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)