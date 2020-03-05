Oppn Leaders Give Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Delhi Violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Opposition leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and CPI on Thursday gave a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of recent Delhi violence, which has claimed over 47 lives and left around 200 people injured. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in the national capital and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.CPI lawmaker Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh have also given the notice under rule 267 in the House to hold discussion over the said matter. Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan are also among the leaders who have given the same notice in the Upper House. On March 4, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned following uproar by Opposition parties over the violence in the national capital.The Opposition was demanding that the House discuss the issue of violence without further delay.Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Tuesday as well, with Opposition lawmakers demanding a discussion on Delhi violence and creating a ruckus on the issue.At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi. (ANI)

