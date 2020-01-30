Oppn Leaders to Meet on Friday Morning

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Leaders of several opposition parties will meet here on Friday morning ahead of the start of the budget session of parliament to discuss the firing incident in the Jamia area, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR). Sources said the leaders of parties opposed to CAA will discuss their strategy to take on the government during the session on various issues.The enactment of CAA has led to protests in some parts of the country.Congress and several other opposition parties have also expressed apprehensions about the questions added in the National Population Register (NPR) exercise and accused the government of bringing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in disguise. (ANI)

