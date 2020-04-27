Over 133 Doctors in Bhopal to Offer Remote Services

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Over 133 doctors in Bhopal district have agreed to provide remote services to people in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown."More than 133 doctors in the district have agreed to provide their services to people over the telephone. People can contact these doctors and get a prescription for their conditions," Tarun Kumar Pithode, Bhopal District Magistrate said.India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus.The number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh number 2,096 as on Monday. 210 persons out of these have been cured while 99 have succumbed to the coronavirus. (ANI)

