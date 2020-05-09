Over 2,500 People Detained for Violating Lockdown in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Over 60 cases were registered and 2,511 people detained in the national capital on Saturday for violating lockdown norms, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 68 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,511 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 142 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, it showed.

A total of 608 movement passes were issued during the day, the police said.

Twenty-three cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added.

Since March 24, 1,52,830 people have been detained for violating government orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in the city.

