Over 30 People Booked for Anti-CAA Protests in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Mumbai Police registered an FIR against 30-35 people in connection with an anti-CAA-NRC protest held at Marine Drive on Monday.The protestors, who had gathered at Marine Drive as part of a candlelight vigil in the wake of clashes in northeast Delhi, were detained by police who also barricaded the Gateway of India premises.At least 13 people, including a Delhi Police head constable, have lost their lives and 186 people have been injured in violence in North-East Delhi that began on Monday.Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has made an appeal to the people to maintain peace in the city.Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik among others over the violence and prevailing situation in the violence-hit areas. (ANI)

