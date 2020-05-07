Over 70 Buses Carry Migrant Workers to Delhi Railway Station to Board Special Train to MP

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Carrying their belongings in bags of all shapes and sizes, migrant workers arrived at the railway station here from across the city in over 70 buses arranged by the Delhi government to board the first Shramik Special train from the national capital to Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 72 buses arrived at the New Delhi Railway Station carrying not more than 20 people each, keeping in mind the social-distancing measures in place due to the coronavirus crisis.

Three more buses are expected to arrive soon.

After alighting from the buses, the passengers stood in circular rings some feet apart from each other outside the station in accordance with social-distancing norms.

They were allowed in the station in batches and railway officials guided them to the train.

On the platform also, authorities have marked white circular rings for the passengers to stand at a safe distance from each other.

"I was at a shelter home in Roopnagar for the last eight days. I polish marble slabs for a living. I will come back when things get back to normal," said Balram Kumar, one of the outbound migrants.

Thousands of migrant labourers across the country were stranded after the nationwide lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Railways started the migrant special services from May 1 and has since then operated 171 such trains.

