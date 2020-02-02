Owaisi Meets Fareeda Begum, Najamunnisa Lodged in K'taka Jail over Anti-CAA-NRC Play

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday met the two women -a headmistress of a school and the mother of a Class 6 student - who are lodged in Karnataka's Bidar jail after being arrested in a case of sedition connected to an anti-CAA-NRC play enacted in a school. The AIMIM leader condemned the charges and extended his support to the women. Headmistress of Karnataka's Bidar-based school, Fareeda Begum and the student's mother Najamunnisa were arrested on January 21 after a play against CAA and NRC was performed. Later, both were remanded to judicial custody.Karnataka's Bidar Police has filed a sedition case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the management of the school and the mother of the student, according to an official statement by the party.The two women were booked under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting, attempting to promote disharmony) and 34 (common intent) of the IPC.Six children, who acted in the play, were below 10 years of age and examined by the police in the presence of their parents and the staff members were also questioned.After meeting the jailed duo, Owaisi tweeted: "In a condemnable incident, they were arrested by Bidar police for sedition in connection with a school play. Fareeda madam is unwell and had to be administered glucose. Najamunnisa and her child live alone as she's a widow. The child is now being looked after by her landlord. We offered our support and encouragement in this difficult time."Owaisi also met Superintendent of Police Bidar, Sreedhara. The AIMIM chief tweeted: "Met with SP Bidar. We strongly objected to arrest and sedition charge for a school play. He said it's under investigation and sedition may be removed. I said this should've been done before arresting these women as they are local residents. How can a school play be a crime?" (ANI)

