Rotterdam, Aug 17: Pakistan overcame a slow start and early loss of an opener to beat the Netherlands by 16 runs in their first one-day international. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Only at 3-0 after four overs, it got worse for the visitors at 10-1 in six overs following Vivian Kingma's maiden wicket which claimed Imam-ul-Haq (2) leg before wicket on referral by the Netherlands. Pakistan vs Netherlands: Fakhar Zaman Gets Bit by Wasp During 1st ODI in Rotterdam.

Opener Fakhar Zaman led the recovery with 109 runs in 109 balls, including 12 fours and a six, before he was run out. Zaman and captain Babar Azam (74 in 85) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a challenging total of 314-6. Dutch pacer Bas de Leede took 2-42 in 10 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues, India Women’s Team Batter, Part of ‘Elite Company’ With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Here’s How.

In reply, the Netherlands came close with 298-8. Dutch captain Scott Edwards was not out on 71 in 60 balls. Opener Vikramjit Singh and No. 5 Tom Cooper both hit 65 runs each. Cooper scored at a much faster pace, needing 54 deliveries for his 65 compared to 98 balls for Singh. India pacers Haris Rauf (3-67) and Naseem Shah (3-51) did most of the damage. The second of three ODI matches is at Rotterdam on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)